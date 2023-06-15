UrduPoint.com

4 Gamblers Among 7 Held; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition, Stake Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

4 gamblers among 7 held; drugs, arms, ammunition, stake money recovered

The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused including four gamblers during a search and strike operation, snap checking and raid at a gambling place in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Police Station

According to a police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Shaheed Nawab Police Station SHO Umar Iqbal Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, the police arrested the accused Naeem son of Ahmad Nawaz resident of Yarik who was wanted to police in a murder case. Another accused in the attempt to murder case namely Muhammad Ishaq son of Aman Ullah resident of Paniala was arrested and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and a car used in the crime were also recovered from him.

Similarly, during snap checking, the police arrested accused Furqan Siddiqui son of Nasrullah Khan resident of Paniala and recovered 510 gram hashish, 89 gram Ice and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Meanwhile, the police raided a gambling place and arrested four gamblers including Asmat Ullah son of Sher Muhammad, Ameer Ahmad son of Saeed Ahmad, Gul Hasan son of Gulu Khan and Syed Ali son of Sher Ali.

The police recovered a total of Rs 55,350 including Rs 40,350 stake money and Rs 15,000 during the checking of the arrested accused. Besides, a car bearing the registration number (MN-2297) was also recovered.

