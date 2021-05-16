4 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Sunday arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs Rs 16,500 and 05 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action , Race Course police team raided and arrested those were identified as Mohammad Ali, Nabil Shehzad, Mohammad Taimour and Noman Malik.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and started investigation.

SP Pothohar commended Race Course police team said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and actions should be taken to eradicate social evils like gambling.