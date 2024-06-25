4 Gamblers Arrested During Raid In Hazro
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Hazro Police apprehended four individuals for illegal gambling during a raid at a gambling den on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid in Sarwala village, within the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.
The raid resulted in the arrest of the suspects, who were caught red-handed.
The police seized gambling tools and bet money at the scene.
A case has been registered against them, and further investigations are underway.
