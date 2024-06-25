4 gamblers arrested during raid in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Hazro Police apprehended four individuals for illegal gambling during a raid at a gambling den on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid in Sarwala village, within the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.

The raid resulted in the arrest of the suspects, who were caught red-handed.

The police seized gambling tools and bet money at the scene.

A case has been registered against them, and further investigations are underway.

