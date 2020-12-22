4 Gamblers arrested in Hassanabdal

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:55 PM

The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for gambling on cockfights here in the precincts of Ringo Police Station

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for gambling on cockfights here in the precincts of Ringo Police Station.

The arrested persons included Qasim son of Bin Yamin r/o Maradia, Noor Mohammad son of Mohammad Amin r/o Kamalpur Musa, Sultan son of Umar Khan r/o Buffalo Colony Karachi and Sakhawat Hussain son of Aslam Khan r/o Kamalpur Musa Tehsil Hazro.

The police also recovered four fighting cocks, gambling money of Rs 17410, three motorcycles and five mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

