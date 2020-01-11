4 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers, besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 37,200 and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A Spokesman of police informed that City Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in Liaquat road and apprehended four persons identified as Adeel, Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Usman and Abdul Khaliq involved in gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.