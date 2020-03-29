4 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs.15,300 and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Krana Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Mumtaz, Nawaz, Nasir and Aftab.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.