UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

4 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs.15,300 and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Krana Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Mumtaz, Nawaz, Nasir and Aftab.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan closes its Eastern, Western borders to co ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber provides online attestation servic ..

1 hour ago

Cambodia reports one new coronavirus case, tighten ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of three COVID-19 patient ..

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases, one de ..

2 hours ago

Experts discuss latest developments in rain enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.