4 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements have rounded up four gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 33,000 and 4 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Jhal Chakiya Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Sultan,Zulqarnain, Muhammad Mukhtar and Azhar Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.