4 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on Friday in their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have rounded up four gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs45,500 and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Bhalwal city Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Akram and Ifftikhar Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.