4 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the police rounded up four gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 176,80 6, mobile phones and 1 motorcycle from their possession here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the police rounded up four gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 176,80 6, mobile phones and 1 motorcycle from their possession here on Friday.

A spokesman of police informed that Gujar Khan Police on a tip off, conducted a raid and apprehended four alleged gamblers identified as Safeer Ahmed, Qazi Mehtab, Muhammad Ibrahim, and Qamar Raiz.

The police registered a case against all of the alleged gamblers and started investigation.