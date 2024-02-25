4 gamblers held over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested four gamblers on cock fights and recovered bet money Rs 4,000, 03 mobile phones and 04 chickens from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni police held gamblers who were identified as Sohail, Zaki, Shazeeb and Abdullah.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.