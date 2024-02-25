Open Menu

4 Gamblers Held Over Cock Fighting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

4 gamblers held over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested four gamblers on cock fights and recovered bet money Rs 4,000, 03 mobile phones and 04 chickens from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni police held gamblers who were identified as Sohail, Zaki, Shazeeb and Abdullah.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Saddar Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

20 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan