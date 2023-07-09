4 gamblers held; stake money, gambling tools recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four gamblers recovering stake money and gambling tools from their possession during a raid here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Shaheed Nawab Police Station SHO Khanzada Khan taking action on a tip off raided at a gathering of gamblers in forests near Wanda Jani area.

The police four gamblers recovering stake money Rs 35,000 and gambling tools from their possession.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Mir Ahmad son of Syed Ahmad resident of Paniala, Ehsan son of Gul Aziz resident of Pezu, Irfan son of Soorat Khan resident of Tank and Fasih Uddin son of Qutb Uddin resident of Paniala.

The police registered a case against them and started further investigation.