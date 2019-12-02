UrduPoint.com
4 Gangsters Held; Snatched Valuables Recovered In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:49 PM

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang comprising four members and recovered snatched mobile phones, laptops, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday

According to details, a team headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan busted four members' dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Zohaib resident of Mardan, Absar and Abrar residents of Islamabad and Hasnain resident of Abbottabad.

The police team also recovered 10 cell phones, three laptops, bike and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Express Highway, IJP Road, Sector I-8, and Sabzi Mandi.

Separate cases have been registered in Khanna , Koral and Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

