UrduPoint.com

4 Girls Among 5 Abducted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 06:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Waseem Akram and his accomplices seduced Shumaila Parveen and abducted her from Tandlianwala, whereas Ghazala Bibi was abducted along with her three-year-old daughter Anmol Shehzadi from Sulemania Colony.

Similarly, Naila Bibi was abducted from Chak No146-RB, whereas 10-year-old Noman was kidnapped from Satiana Road.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for the arrest of the accused, he added.

