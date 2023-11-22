Open Menu

4 Girls Among 8 Abducted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Eight people including four girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Adil and his accomplices seduced Iqra Bibi (16) and kidnapped her from Rehmat Town, while Aalia Bibi was abducted from Chak No 215-RB Naithari.

Similarly, Abid Hussain and his accomplices abducted Yasira Bibi (22) from Chak No 580-GB, whereas Allah Yar and his accomplices kidnapped six-year-old Laiba Bibi from Chak No 414-GB.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Habib was abducted from Al-Masoom Town, Shehzad Masih from Dawood Nagar, Rafaqat Ali from Kashmir Chowk, Canal Road, while seminary student Ali Hasan was kidnapped from Chak No 204-RB.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

