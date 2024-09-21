4 Girls Killed In Two Incidents; One Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Four girls were killed in two incidents in Faisalabad while the police have so far arrested one accused.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that wife of accused Akram had left his house and settled in her parents' house in Toba Tek Singh. Their two daughters, including Eman Fatima, 6, and Noor Fatima, 7, reportedly insisted on living with their mother due to which the accused allegedly strangulated them in Allama Iqbal Colony.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to prove the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
D-Type Colony police conducted raids and arrested Akmal while an investigation is under progress.
Meanwhile, bodies of two unidentified girls, aged 18 and 19, were found from Jaranwala. These ill-fated girls had been killed brutally.
The CPO directed the SP Jaranwala to submit a report of the incident after a probe and ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.
A special team was constituted under the supervision of the SP Jaranwala who started an investigation to identify the bodies and trace the killers, he added.
