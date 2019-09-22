UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Gold Molecules Point To The Future Of Cancer Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:48 PM

4 gold molecules point to the future of cancer treatment

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) Newly engineered gold based molecules look to be safer and more effective at fighting cancer than prominent platinum based therapies.For the past few decades, platinum based cisplatin has been a compound of choice in the treatment of many cancers.It is especially effective at halting testicular cancer, with a success rate of more than 90%.However, the usefulness of cisplatin and other metal based cancer drugs has been limited due to their toxicity, their resistance to other drugs in a person's system, and a lack of long term stability.Metallic compounds as medicinePeople have known about the therapeutic benefits of metal for thousands of years.Metals, after all, are naturally occurring elements involved in a range of cellular activities, and they are compatible with the human body at least up to a point.

Establishing the optimal safe dosage has been challenging.Nonetheless, the ancient Egyptians and Chinese (among others) successfully used gold and copper to treat syphilis. Likewise, physicians of classical Greece dispensed cinnabar (mercury sulfide) to treat eye disease, trachoma, and other conditions.

In the mid-1960s, researcher Barnett Rosenberg was conducting experiments with Escherichia coli bacteria when he discovered that powering up his platinum electrodes which he ironically selected for their presumed inertness caused cell division in his samples to abruptly stop.The 4 new moleculesThe team that engineered the new molecules RMIT's Molecular Engineering Group brings together synthetic chemists and pharmacologists who share decades of experience at developing gold molecules for specific uses.In this case, the researchers designed molecules that would narrowly target cancer cells without harming healthy cells.Their molecules would also inhibit the production of thioredoxin reductase, an enzyme associated with both cancer growth and drug resistance.In addition, the molecules have anti-inflammatory properties useful for relieving the swelling often present at tumor sites.

This capability may also suggest a role for the molecules in the development of future arthritis therapies.

Related Topics

Drugs China Greece May Gold Cancer All Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 22, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

'Black bloc' protesters spoil Paris climate march ..

13 hours ago

No mega corruption scam surfaced during PTI govt: ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.