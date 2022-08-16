UrduPoint.com

4 Held, 3 Cattle Sheds Sealed Over Anti-dengue SOPs Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday arrested four persons and sealed three cattle sheds over violation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures in the area of Bharakahu.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed raided various dengue larva breeding sites pointed out by the Entamologist and Dengue Monitoring Teams at different areas.

The teams also sealed plant nurseries and junkyards against the violations and arrested the managers of the premises.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sania Hameed checked various localities in the area of Tarnool. Dengue larvae were checked in tire shops and streets.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP that the ICT teams were directed to conduct surveillance of houses, tyre shops and graveyards and seal all locations if dengue larvae were found.

He added that prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in coming days.

The DC said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

A full-scale fumigation drive was being carried out in different localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found, he added.

