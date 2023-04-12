Close
4 Held, 36 Professional Beggars Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

4 held, 36 professional beggars booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Ihtesham and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed kram, Basit and Arbaz besides recovering 03 pistols and 30 rounds from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those possessing illegal arms.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have booked 36 professional beggars during crackdown.

The beggars were held from different areas of the city, said a spokesman.

