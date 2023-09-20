Open Menu

4 Held After Firing Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 06:21 PM

4 held after firing over land dispute

The police here on Wednesday arrested 4 people and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession over land dispute here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested 4 people and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession over land dispute here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and nabbed 4 persons identified as Ramzan, Malik Afsar, Abul Hasan and Shahzeb and recovered 0 rifle 223 bore, 44 bore rifle, MP 5 gun, magazines and bullets from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated police team and said the accused would be brought to justice soon.

He said that strict action would be taken against Qabza mafia.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Progress Taxila Abul Hasan Waqas Khan All From

Recent Stories

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8t ..

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day recovery campaign

5 minutes ago
 MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering ..

MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

5 minutes ago
 PFA operation continues against substandard food p ..

PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres o ..

5 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

13 minutes ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

13 minutes ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

7 minutes ago
DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

7 minutes ago
 RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

7 minutes ago
 Economists see challenging exports outlook for Mal ..

Economists see challenging exports outlook for Malaysia

4 minutes ago
 60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue S ..

60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue SOPs

7 minutes ago
 Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercis ..

Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

5 minutes ago
 EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbici ..

EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbicide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan