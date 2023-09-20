4 held after firing over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested 4 people and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession over land dispute here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and nabbed 4 persons identified as Ramzan, Malik Afsar, Abul Hasan and Shahzeb and recovered 0 rifle 223 bore, 44 bore rifle, MP 5 gun, magazines and bullets from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated police team and said the accused would be brought to justice soon.

He said that strict action would be taken against Qabza mafia.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.