4 Held Fir Stealing Electricity

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

4 held fir stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Four persons were caught for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and tampering with their meters in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, the district police raided Randhawa and Thathi Bajwa and caught red-handed Nasir, Mubarik, Moon Shah and Muhammad Sultan pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

