UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Abducting A Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

4 held for abducting a man

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly abducting a man near interchange and keeping him in illegal confinement.

A man had approached police that his son in law Aabid was coming home when four persons equipped with different weapons abducted him and shifted to unknown location.

Police through digital technology traced the victim and arrested four abductors identified as Fanous Khan, Abdul Wahab, Mohabat Shah and Rehan Khan.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Technology Man Saddar

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

29 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

51 minutes ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

2 hours ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.