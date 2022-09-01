4 held for abducting a man

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly abducting a man near interchange and keeping him in illegal confinement.

A man had approached police that his son in law Aabid was coming home when four persons equipped with different weapons abducted him and shifted to unknown location.

Police through digital technology traced the victim and arrested four abductors identified as Fanous Khan, Abdul Wahab, Mohabat Shah and Rehan Khan.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.