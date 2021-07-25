UrduPoint.com
4 Held For Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in aerial firing in different areas of the city and also recovered arms, weapons used in crime.

Race Course police arrested two accused Ibrahim and Ramzan and recovered 2 pistols of 30 bore with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Similarly, Kalar Syedan police nabbed two accused Qamar Hussain and Wajid Mehmood and recovered 1 Kalashnikov and 1 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams adding that action against aerial firing and illegal weapons must be continued.

