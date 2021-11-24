4 held for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco & flavors

Rawalpindi district Police in two different raids managed to arrest four persons for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco and flavors, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district Police in two different raids managed to arrest four persons for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco and flavors, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He informed that in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Athar Ismail Amjad, Cantt Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) managed to net Haroon and Zeeshan, two for carrying fireworks items.

In another raid, Cantt police also held Inam ul Haq and Ehtesham besides recovering shisha tobacco and flavors from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he added.

SDPO Cantt said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be treated with iron hands.