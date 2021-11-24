UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Carrying Fireworks, Shisha Tobacco & Flavors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

4 held for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco & flavors

Rawalpindi district Police in two different raids managed to arrest four persons for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco and flavors, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district Police in two different raids managed to arrest four persons for carrying fireworks, shisha tobacco and flavors, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He informed that in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Athar Ismail Amjad, Cantt Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) managed to net Haroon and Zeeshan, two for carrying fireworks items.

In another raid, Cantt police also held Inam ul Haq and Ehtesham besides recovering shisha tobacco and flavors from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he added.

SDPO Cantt said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Shisha Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Sour ..

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Source

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held in sialkot

Drug peddler held in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 AVLC arrests 8 motorcycle lifters, recovers 13 mot ..

AVLC arrests 8 motorcycle lifters, recovers 13 motorcycles

2 minutes ago
 15 criminals held, contraband seized

15 criminals held, contraband seized

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.