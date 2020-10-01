UrduPoint.com
4 Held For Carrying Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:43 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four persons for carrying weapons and ammunition from different parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, New Town police held Usman Abbas and Rizwan, and two pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Westridge police nabbed Yasir Ghafoor and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession. Rata Amral police arrested Hashmat Khan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

