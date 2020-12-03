4 held for carrying weapons

Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested four persons for carrying weapons and ammunition from different part of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested four persons for carrying weapons and ammunition from different part of city.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhi police held Ali Hassan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession while Sadiqabad police arrested Mudasir Mubarak and recovered pistol 9mm from his custody.

Similarly, Rawat police nabbed Adnan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

During course of action, Kahuta arrested Mansoor and recovered pistol 30 from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.