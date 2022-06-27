4 held for gas decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four persons for gas refilling and seized filling instruments from their possession.

During course of action, Naseerabad police nabbed 02 accused Jahangir and Abrar while, airport police in an operation arrested 02 accused Abdul Wahab and Fazal Karim who were refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders and other related items from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against the illegal businesses.