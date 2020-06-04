4 Held For Involvement In Immoral Activities
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday raided a brothel in Pirwadhai area and arrested four accused, including two women, who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.
According to a police spokesman, separate cases were registered against the owner of the guest house and his three accomplices. The accused were identified as Junaid Anwar, Umer Rehman, and two women.