4 Held For Involvement In Immoral Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

4 held for involvement in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday raided a brothel in Pirwadhai area and arrested four accused, including two women, who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to a police spokesman, separate cases were registered against the owner of the guest house and his three accomplices. The accused were identified as Junaid Anwar, Umer Rehman, and two women.

