4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

At least four persons were held for firing in jubilation in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station here on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) At least four persons were held for firing in jubilation in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station here on Monday.

According to police source, the marriage ceremony of Waqar being held when the participants of the procession started firing in jubilation, subsequently police raided the spot and arrested four persons with weapons including three pistols and one rifle.

Three other suspects managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered against them.

APP/nsi/378