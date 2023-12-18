Open Menu

4 Held For Jubilant Firing At Marriage Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

At least four persons were held for firing in jubilation in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station here on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) At least four persons were held for firing in jubilation in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station here on Monday.

According to police source, the marriage ceremony of Waqar being held when the participants of the procession started firing in jubilation, subsequently police raided the spot and arrested four persons with weapons including three pistols and one rifle.

Three other suspects managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered against them.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage From

Recent Stories

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in ..

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in Red Sea

7 minutes ago
 Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits i ..

Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits in winter to counter cold

7 minutes ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

7 minutes ago
 Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK Pres ..

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

7 minutes ago
 ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statist ..

ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected robber in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

15 minutes ago
Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

15 minutes ago
 Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

15 minutes ago
 Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red ..

Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea

15 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements

Meeting held to review election arrangements

15 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, injures 88

15 minutes ago
 Two stolen vehicles recovered

Two stolen vehicles recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan