UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Held For Not Wearing Face Mask At G-15

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

4 held for not wearing face mask at G-15

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration Wednesday arrested four persons for not wearing face mask at different markets of sector G-15.

As many as four shops were sealed for selling edible items at exorbitant rate, besides lodging a first information report (FIR) against a person at the same area over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner, (ICT) Saddar-Zone, Gohar Wazir in collaboration with other concerned formations.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP that the teams of law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown on people who were not wearing masks on commercial markets and other public places.

"Violators being served challan to control further transmission of the virus," DC remarked.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had imposed section 144 CrPC, last week in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for a period of two months to control second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ICT administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) at various markets of G-15 and demolished several illegal structures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Same FIR Market Capital Development Authority Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

14 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

29 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

39 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

44 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.