4 held for not wearing face mask at G-15

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration Wednesday arrested four persons for not wearing face mask at different markets of sector G-15.

As many as four shops were sealed for selling edible items at exorbitant rate, besides lodging a first information report (FIR) against a person at the same area over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner, (ICT) Saddar-Zone, Gohar Wazir in collaboration with other concerned formations.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP that the teams of law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown on people who were not wearing masks on commercial markets and other public places.

"Violators being served challan to control further transmission of the virus," DC remarked.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had imposed section 144 CrPC, last week in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for a period of two months to control second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ICT administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) at various markets of G-15 and demolished several illegal structures.