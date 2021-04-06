UrduPoint.com
4 Held For Not Wearing Facemasks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

4 held for not wearing facemasks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Millat Town police have arrested four car-riders on the charge of not wearing facemasks.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Wajid Hussain signalled a car-riders near Fareed Chowk and found that four persons sitting in the vehicle had not worn facemasks.

The police arrested the car-riders, identified as Nauman, Ehsan, Abdus Shakoor and Hasan, for ignoring the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The police also recovered a pistol from the vehicle.

