4 Held For Overcharging Vehicles At Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology (FIC) Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:46 PM

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) parking

The district administration has arrested four members of parking staff from Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for charging extra fee from citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has arrested four members of parking staff from Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for charging extra fee from citizens.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Safdar Sikandri, on the public complaints, visited the parking area of FIC and inquired about the parking fee from citizens.

People said that the fee for the motorcycle was fixed at Rs. 10 while the staff was charging Rs. 20.

The AC ordered for arresting the parking staff including Saqib Mushtaq, Imran, Zain Saeed and Muhammad Shafiq, while contractor Abdul Majeed managed to escape.

More Stories From Pakistan

