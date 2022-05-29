UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:40 PM

4 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police arrested Shahid and Hammad and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

While, Ganjmandi police arrested Asadullah and recovered 01 pistol 09mm from his possession.

Following operation, Saddar Wah Police arrested Adnan and recovered 01 pistol 09mm from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operation said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons and firing in the air would be continued.

Related Topics

Firing Police Bani Progress Saddar All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

10 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

19 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

19 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.