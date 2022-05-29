4 held for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police arrested Shahid and Hammad and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

While, Ganjmandi police arrested Asadullah and recovered 01 pistol 09mm from his possession.

Following operation, Saddar Wah Police arrested Adnan and recovered 01 pistol 09mm from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operation said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons and firing in the air would be continued.