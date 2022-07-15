4 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM
Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Qareebullah and Arooj for having 12 bore and MP-5 rifles and ammunition.
Gujar Khan police arrested Amir with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police rounded up Nawazish for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.