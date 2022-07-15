4 held for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Qareebullah and Arooj for having 12 bore and MP-5 rifles and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police arrested Amir with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police rounded up Nawazish for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.