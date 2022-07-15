UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Qareebullah and Arooj for having 12 bore and MP-5 rifles and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police arrested Amir with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police rounded up Nawazish for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

