4 Held For Possessing Weapons In Sargodha

Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

The police Thursday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said during a drive against criminals, the police teams conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered three pistols and a gun from them

They were identified as-Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan, Qasim and Shabir. The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation

