4 Held For Possessing Weapons In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:12 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Thursday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.
The police said during a drive against criminals, the police teams conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered three pistols and a gun from them.
They were identified as-Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan, Qasim and Shabir. The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation