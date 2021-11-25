4 held for possessing weapons in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Thursday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said during a drive against criminals, the police teams conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered three pistols and a gun from them.

They were identified as-Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan, Qasim and Shabir. The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation