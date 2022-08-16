4 held for running illegal LPG agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to the police spokesman, Morgah Police netted Faisal Hafeez, Samiullah, Kashan and Saad for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.