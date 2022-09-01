UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Department of Civil Defence, in connection with a crackdown on illegal gas decanting points and petrol filling stations in the district, arrested four people on Thursday and confiscated equipment.

Civil Defence Officer Saifullah told APP that a team conducted raid in Chunian Allahabad and arrested Muhammad Ashiq, Usman Yousaf, Mohsin Saeed and Muhammad Naveed for running illegal LPG and petrol agencies without following proper procedure.

Cases have been registered against them while further investigation was under way.

