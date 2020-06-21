UrduPoint.com
4 Held For Selling Gas Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused for gas refilling and selling out petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

According to police, Naseerabad police conducted raid and arrested Muhammad Naveed, Haroon Khan and Ismail Khan for gas refilling and recovered filling instruments from their custody while Sadiqabad Police held Muhammad Khalid for selling petrol illegally and recovered 20 liter petrol from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch a crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and said no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market.

Your Thoughts and Comments

