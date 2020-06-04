4 held for selling petrol illegally in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :In a special crackdown, Police have arrested four persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

According to detail, Mandra police conducted raid and arrested Sajid Mehmood for selling petrol illegally and recovered 200 liter petrol from his possession. Saddar Barooni police held Akhtar Bhatti and recovered 25 liter petrol from his custody. Similarly, Kahuta Police arrested Muhammad Arif on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from his possession.

Taxila Police arrested Samar Riaz on the same charges and recovered instruments from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market that could be cause of major accidents and devastation.