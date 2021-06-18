4 held for stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons were caught allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines, and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of sub-divisional officers (SDOs) Gepco, the police conducted raids at Bharky, Jalianwala, Thathi Bajwa, Factory Area and caught red-handed Imran, Faheem Muhammad, Naveed and Kashif stealing electricity through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases.

