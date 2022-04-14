UrduPoint.com

4 Held For Thrashing Security Agency Officer: Acting CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 06:15 PM

4 held for thrashing security agency officer: Acting CCPO

The Model Town police have registered a case and arrested four persons for thrashing a serving officer of a security agency after a brawl on the road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Model Town police have registered a case and arrested four persons for thrashing a serving officer of a security agency after a brawl on the road here.

Acting CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan told the press on Thursday that an incident took place near Kalma Chowk on Wednesday evening in which the private guards of a political party leader tortured the officer. He said the victim officer tried to settle the dispute through talks but was severely beaten by the private guards. Upon receiving information about the incident through Helpline 15, the police took action and registered a case.

The DIG Investigation said in the FIR, the complainant did not nominate any leader of the political party.

In reply to a question, Shehzada Sultan said that foolproof security would be provided to the Punjab Assembly meeting, being held on April 16.

Replying to another question, he said the main reasons for rising crime were economic inequality, social ills, unemployment and poverty, which necessitated the accountability of criminals, abolition of outdated laws, new legislation and strengthening of the criminal justice system. He said that in order to control crime, all institutions and every member of society would have to play their role.

During Ramazan, patrolling and personnel deployment had been increased to provide security to mosques, financial institutions and markets, Shehzada Sultan added.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir was also present.

