4 Held In Attempt To Murder Case, 3 In Drug Trafficking

Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

The district police Monday arrested four accused allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case and three drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police Monday arrested four accused allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case and three drug peddlers.

Rehman Baba police station reported armed clash between two rival groups over a dispute of women in Bahadur Kalay area, adding that the two persons from each side were critically injured in fire exchange.

The police arrested the injured and two other persons from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Shahpur police station during snap checking at Wadpaga area arrested three drug peddlers. Police also recovered 2.5Kg hashish and three pistols from their possessions.

The police registered cases against the accused and further investigations were in progress.

