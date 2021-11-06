UrduPoint.com

4 Held On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

4 held on violation of marriage laws

A local police conducted raid at a marriage party and held four persons, displaying firearms and use of firecrackers here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A local police conducted raid at a marriage party and held four persons, displaying firearms and use of firecrackers here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police arrested two persons identified as Dildar Khan and Rashid Zaman.

Similarly, Cantt police held Faisal and Mamoon on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them besides confiscating firecrackers from their possession.

Divisional SPs said that operations against law breaking elements should be continued.

