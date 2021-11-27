4 held on violation of marriage laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police conducted raid at a marriage party and held four persons for displaying firearms and use of firecrackers besides recovering weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhi police arrested four persons identified as Umair, Mohammad Pervez, Mohammad Siddique and Yahya Khan on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them besides confiscating firecrackers from their possession.

Divisional SP said that operations against law breaking elements would be continued.