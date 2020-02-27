UrduPoint.com
4 Held Over Kite-flying Ban Violation In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:56 PM

4 held over kite-flying ban violation in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested four persons over violation of a ban on kite-flying in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Thursday arrested four persons over violation of a ban on kite-flying in the district.

According to police, a large number of kites and strings rolls were also recovered. Teams of different police stations arrest Ehsan, Umer, Asif and Hassan and registered cases against them.

