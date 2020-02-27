4 held over kite-flying ban violation in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Thursday arrested four persons over violation of a ban on kite-flying in the district.

According to police, a large number of kites and strings rolls were also recovered. Teams of different police stations arrest Ehsan, Umer, Asif and Hassan and registered cases against them.