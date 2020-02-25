4 Held Over Violation Of Ban On Kite-flying In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:14 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for violation of the ban on kite-flying, and recovered kites and several rolls of string.
According to police, different police teams arrested Ali, Sajid, Nasir and Husnian and registered cases against them.