4 held over violation of ban on kite-flying in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for violation of the ban on kite-flying, and recovered kites and several rolls of string.

According to police, different police teams arrested Ali, Sajid, Nasir and Husnian and registered cases against them.