UrduPoint.com

4 Held With Weapons:

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:02 PM

4 held with weapons:

The police Saturday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Saturday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said that during the ongoing crackdown on criminals, a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered two guns of 12-bore, a pistol of 30-bore and a a rifle of 8mm from them.

They were identified as Aftab Ahmed, Nawaz, Asghar and Liaquat Ali.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity ..

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity: Murad Saeed

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga ..

Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation

3 minutes ago
 Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan ..

Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan rugby Test

3 minutes ago
 IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test prov ..

IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test providers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.