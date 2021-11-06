4 held with weapons:

The police Saturday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Saturday arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The police said that during the ongoing crackdown on criminals, a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered two guns of 12-bore, a pistol of 30-bore and a a rifle of 8mm from them.

They were identified as Aftab Ahmed, Nawaz, Asghar and Liaquat Ali.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.