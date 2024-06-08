4 High Transmission Towers Of HESCO Fall Near Sehwan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:38 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Four towers of the high transmission lines of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have fallen near Sehwan, Jamshoro, district due to thunderstorms on Saturday.
The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that 4 towers between Sehwan and Northern Grid Station including tower numbers 152, 153, 155 and 158 had fallen, causing massive disruption in the power supply.
According to him, HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Roshan Otho had imposed an emergency in that particular area by directing the staff to immediately erect the towers and restore the electric supply to the affected areas.
The spokesman said HESCO's field teams had reached the spots where the towers had fallen and the work for resuming the electric supply had been started.
