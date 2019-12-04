4 hospitalized after eating tainted burger in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Four members of a family were hospitalized after taking tainted burger, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said Wednesday that a family of Abdullah Pur purchased burger from the bazaar and consumed it at home.

After eating the burge the condition of Farhat Bibi (40) wife of Waqar and her three children- Sohail (25), Alisha (21) and Tasmiyyah (6) deteriorated.

All the victims were shifted to hospital.