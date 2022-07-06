UrduPoint.com

4 Hospitals, 26 Health Centers Ready In Mina To Serve Hajj Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has confirmed the readiness of 4 hospitals and 26 health centers to serve pilgrims in Mina during this Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has confirmed the readiness of 4 hospitals and 26 health centers to serve pilgrims in Mina during this Hajj season.

The ministry explained that the health facilities in the holy sites provide all preventive, curative and emergency care to the pilgrims through specialized and qualified cadres using modern technology and advanced medical equipment.

There are 5 hospitals in Mina: Emergency Hospital with a capacity of 190 beds including 12 beds for emergency and 34 beds for intensive care, Mina Al-Jisr Hospital with a capacity of 150 beds, 36 of which were allocated for emergency cases and 28 beds for intensive care, while the bed capacity in Mina Al-Wadi Hospital is 160 with 24 emergency beds and 25 intensive care beds.

The new Mina Street Hospital has a capacity of 50 beds, including 13 emergency beds and 16 intensive care beds, Saudi Gazette reported .

These health facilities are supported by a fleet of ambulance transport, consisting of 100 small ambulances and 75 large ambulances, to handle any emergency cases.

