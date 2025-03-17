4 Hotel Owners Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SiALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari took a major action under the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and four hotel owners were arrested for violations while three hotels were sealed.
According to the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari conducted a surprise check of various hotels, bakeries and restaurants in the city and found violations of Ehtram-e-Ramazan in Mano Salvi Hotel, Akram Hotel, Bismillah Hotel and Sialkot Sweets and Bakers, for which 4 people were arrested on the spot while three hotels were sealed.
Ayub Bukhari said that hotel and bakery owners should refrain from violating the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, otherwise strict action will be taken. He said that price magistrates have been instructed to take action regarding price checking as well as the respect for Ramazan Ordinance.
Recent Stories
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA refers two bills to committees3 minutes ago
-
NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances3 minutes ago
-
4 hotel owners arrested3 minutes ago
-
22 special persons to get wheelchairs, hearing aids3 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur reviews security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali3 minutes ago
-
Progress of PULSE project reviewed3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister seeks details of robbery from traders in Korangi3 minutes ago
-
Flower decoration competition held at Sadiq Public School3 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities reviewed3 minutes ago
-
IUB stands 2nd in Pakistan in accredited journals by HEC3 minutes ago
-
Purse snatcher arrested13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders closure of non-compliant housing societies13 minutes ago