4 hotel owners arrested

SiALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari took a major action under the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and four hotel owners were arrested for violations while three hotels were sealed.

According to the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari conducted a surprise check of various hotels, bakeries and restaurants in the city and found violations of Ehtram-e-Ramazan in Mano Salvi Hotel, Akram Hotel, Bismillah Hotel and Sialkot Sweets and Bakers, for which 4 people were arrested on the spot while three hotels were sealed.

Ayub Bukhari said that hotel and bakery owners should refrain from violating the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, otherwise strict action will be taken. He said that price magistrates have been instructed to take action regarding price checking as well as the respect for Ramazan Ordinance.